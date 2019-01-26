Berkeley County working to control landfill odor making residents sick

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County has now responded to concerns people have of a mysterious odor in Moncks Corner.
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation says they’re working closely with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to find the solution to an odor coming from an area close to the Berkeley County landfill located on Highway 52.
The county first believed the odor issues were caused by increased rainfall at the landfill, which produced moisture and resulted in the release of Hydrogen Sulfide gas.
Now the county is broadening their scopes to try and identify where the smell is coming from.
Residents are describing it as a “burning sulfur” type of smell that is making them sick.
Gary Weston lives right behind the landfill on Oakley Road and says the smell has been around for two years but has progressively gotten worse over the past few months.
“People are getting sick, and someone needs to do something about it. I don’t think there’s nearly enough being done,” Weston said.
On Friday, Berkeley County sent out a news release about the odor and said they have been monitoring the landfill for Hydrogen Sulfide, but the meters have come up at zero.
Officials say workers from the water and sanitation department are working to find the cause of the odor and eliminate it.
If an odor is noticed, residents should call BCWS at (843) 719-2386
