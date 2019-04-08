Citadel cadet, Wando HS student killed in Mt. Pleasant crash early Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet was among two people who were killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Mount Pleasant.
Cadet Keith Shemm, 19, was a freshman at the downtown Charleston school. Elizabeth Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant was also killed in the crash, according to Charleston County deputy coroner Anita Hasert. Daniel was a student at Wando High School, according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.
The accident occurred shortly before 2:30 in the 2600 block of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road, according to Town of Mt. Pleasant spokesperson Chip Googe.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree on the side of the road at Rifle Range Road , Googe said.
The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear who was the driver or the passenger at this time.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Bureau is investigating this collision.
Citadel President Gen. Glenn M. Walters sent a letter to the campus community on Monday morning about the crash which can be found below:
Dear Citadel Family
Today we have some very sad news. We’ve learned today that Cadet Keith Shemm has died in a tragic car crash. We are a small community, and when such things happen all of us feel a profound sense of loss. Keith’s family, classmates and friends will need our support as they mourn his loss. No one in our community should walk alone if he or she is hurting, so please reach out to support each other as we mourn this tragic loss.
Semper Fi
Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.) President of The Citadel
