Citadel cadet, Wando HS student killed in Mt. Pleasant crash early Sunday

Today we have some very sad news. We’ve learned today that Cadet Keith Shemm has died in a tragic car crash. We are a small community, and when such things happen all of us feel a profound sense of loss. Keith’s family, classmates and friends will need our support as they mourn his loss. No one in our community should walk alone if he or she is hurting, so please reach out to support each other as we mourn this tragic loss.