N. Charleston school, neighborhood win award for beautification projects

A North Charleston elementary school and neighborhood have won a national award for their beautification projects.

Chicora Elementary School won first place for the Judy Epps School Contest.

Chicora-Cherokee won first place for the Georgia Smith Neighborhood contest.

This was part of the Clean Cities Sweep contest aimed at keeping areas and neighborhoods across the country clean.

Also Abigail Miller, a fourth grader at Fort Dorchester Elementary, was selected as the winner of the artwork contest.

The picture will be on all the t-shirts and posters for next year's contest.

