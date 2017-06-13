Police release pictures, video of suspect wanted in Goose Creek burglary

Authorities need your help to find someone who burglarized a coffee shop in Goose Creek.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at Biggby Coffee on 514 St. James Ave.

"If anyone recognized this person, please contact Detective Woodall at 843-719-4354 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111," BCSO officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, there have been three burglaries at the coffee shop in the past few weeks.

A report states the first happened on May 20 between 1:50 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., the second on June 7 between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. and the most recent on June 8 between 12:40 a.m. and 1 a.m.

