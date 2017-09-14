5 Around Town: Scottish Games, Paddleboarding, Hope Walk, Fam Jam

With Hurricane Irma gone and the Lowcountry drying out, the schedule is full of fun, challenging and supportive events.

Scottish Games & Highland Gathering

Kilts and bagpipes will be on full display at the Lowcountry's annual Scottish Games and Highland Gathering at Boone Hall Plantation.

The Clans will unite Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for music, food and traditional games from the Scottish highlands. Athletes will compete in the Sheaf Toss, the Stone of Strength, and the Caber Toss. The event also features one of the largest piping and drumming competitions in the Southeast.

In addition to the competitions, it also includes a beer garden, rugby and border collie demonstrations, tents with Scottish merchandise, and activities for children.

Tickets for adults are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children younger than six. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Fam Jam

Marion square will turn into a family fun center for the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry's annual Fam Jam.

The free event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include live music, entertainment, and hands-on activities for children and families to enjoy. Children can try their hand at games and puzzles, arts and crafts, or enjoy the inflatable games around the square. All families who attend will also receive free admission to the Children's Museum on Saturday. Click here for more information.

Chucktown Showdown

Paddleboarders will race down the Ashley River Saturday for the annual Chucktown Showdown to benefit Surfers Healing of Folly Beach.

Elite racers will paddle down the Ashley, past the Battery, around Pinckney Castle, and then back to Brittlebank. The nine-mile Harbor Course race starts at 8:05 a.m. The Battery Course is a shorter, four-mile loop to the Battery and back starting at 8:10 a.m. Children 12 and younger can compete in a one-mile Fun Run starting at 11 a.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories for the top five male and female finishers in the Harbor Course race. Registration is $90 for the Harbor, $70 for the Battery, and $10 for the kids' race. Registration closes at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Packet pickup for racers starts at 6 a.m. at Brittlebank Park with a mandatory meeting for all competitors at 7:15. Everyone is invited to Brittlebank Park to check out the vendors, listen to live music, stop by the beer garden and watch the races for free. Click here for more details.

Project Unity Hope Walk

Project Unity USA continues its fight to stop Domestic Violence with the 2nd annual Hope Walk on Saturday morning.

Walkers will gather on the Charleston side of the Ravenel Bridge at 8 a.m. and then cross the bridge together. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for youth 17 and younger. Ticket money goes to support emergency hotel placement, food and additional services for victims of domestic violence. Click here for more details.

Orange Night with the Battery

The Charleston Battery are raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society during Orange Night at MUSC Health Stadium on Saturday.

Charleston players will wear limited-edition orange jerseys when the Battery hosts the Richmond Kickers. The jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the South Carolina Chapter of the LLS. You can submit bids online here. Fans are encouraged to wear orange too and receive a 10 percent discount on select items in the pro shop.

Advance tickets are $15 and include a general admission seat, a craft beer, and a ticket to Charleston Oktoberfest on October 1. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match kicks off at 7. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Moonlight Mixer

Folly Beach closes out the summer with its final Friday night dance party at the Folly Pier.

DJ Jim Bowers will play oldies and beach music for the final edition of Moonlight Mixer. The dance party for all ages is from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Click here for more details.

