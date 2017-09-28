Puerto Rico Tip-Off Moved To Myrtle Beach

Due to the devastating impact that Hurricane Maria had on the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off has been relocated to Conway, S.C., and the event will now be played on campus at Coastal Carolina. Games, which were originally slated to be played at the Coliseo Municipal Tomas Dones in Fajardo, P.R., will now be played at the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center, Nov. 16-19.

“The aftermath of the hurricane has caused an immense hardship to the island, and our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events. “We are hopeful to be able to return next year to Puerto Rico, where our teams have enjoyed the warm hospitality and rich culture of Puerto Rico for nearly a decade.”

The teams participating in this year’s tournament remain the same with Appalachian State, Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan. South Carolina will face Illinois State in the event’s opening round on Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The full schedule is listed below.

Additional information, including travel packages, can be found on the Puerto Rico Tip-Off website, http://espnevents.com/puerto-rico-tip-off/.

2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off Schedule

Thursday, November 16

• Game 1 - Illinois State vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

• Game 2 - Boise State vs. UTEP, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 3 - Iowa State vs. Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 4 - Tulsa vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Friday, November 17

• Game 5 - Illinois State/South Carolina loser vs. Boise State/UTEP loser, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

• Game 6 - Illinois State/South Carolina winner vs. Boise State/UTEP winner, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Game 7 - Iowa State/Appalachian State loser vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan loser, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 8 - Iowa State/Appalachian State winner vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan winner 7 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, November 19

• Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 11:30 a.m., ESPN3

• Game 10 - Game 5 and Game 7 winners, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 11 - Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 12, Championship - Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

All 12 games of the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS or ESPN3. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Non-bracketed games - Bridgewater at Appalachian State, November 12; Western Michigan at South Carolina, November 13.