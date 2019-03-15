Deputies investigating man’s ‘possible involvement’ in Adams Run murder

ADAMS RUN, SC (WCSC) - Nine days after a woman’s body was found in Adam’s Run, deputies say they’re investigating one man’s “possible involvement.”
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has officially ruled the death a homicide and have interviewed 30-year-old Ashante Green, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
“Detectives continue to investigate Green’s possible involvement in the homicide.” Antonio said.
Green has been arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants, but has not been charged with anything related to the murder, Antonio said.
Investigators had determined that the woman who died was shot, but wouldn’t say how many times.
The body was found near the 7500 block of Parkers Ferry Road in the morning hours of March 6 and jail records show Green was arrested later that same day and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
