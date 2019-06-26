Former correctional officer accused of stabbing an inmate with an ink pen

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former correctional officer is accused of stabbing an inmate with an ink pen.
Reginald Keith Gadson, a former officer at Lieber Correctional Institution, was charged with third degree assault and battery and misconduct in the office.
According to the arrest warrant, Gadson committed the offense on March 13, 2019.
After several verbal directives to “pull the victims arm back into a flap,” Gadson began to strike the inmate in the arm with an ink pen several times the report states.
The victim did sustain a small lacerations to his left arm.
