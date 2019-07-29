Body found during search for missing boater in Edisto River

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A body has been found amid the search for a missing boater in the Edisto River, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
The search lasted for several hours Sunday evening after crews were notified that a person was swimming out to a disabled boat, went under, and never came back up.
Several agencies, including the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, responded to the area of Good Hope Landing just after 2 p.m.
Identification of the body is still pending at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details when available.
