Body found during search for missing boater in Edisto River
By Sydney Pendrick | July 28, 2019 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 8:31 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A body has been found amid the search for a missing boater in the Edisto River, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The search lasted for several hours Sunday evening after crews were notified that a person was swimming out to a disabled boat, went under, and never came back up.

Several agencies, including the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, responded to the area of Good Hope Landing just after 2 p.m.

Identification of the body is still pending at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more details when available.

