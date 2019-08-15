No new leads one year after Edisto Island woman’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday marks one year since an Edisto Island woman disappeared and her loved ones are still waiting for answers.
Charleston County investigators say they have no new leads in the case of Tina Snipes, who disappeared on Aug. 15, 2018.
Her boyfriend, Ronald Miles, was in prison when she vanished.
“I changed my life around and I’m looking for her. God and heaven knows I love her,” Miles said Thursday.
Charleston County deputies say Snipes was last seen getting a ride home from her favorite hangout, a gas station.
The gas station is less than half a mile from the camper she shared with Miles.
A few days later, a friend called the sheriff’s office after Snipes didn’t show up at the gas station. After several searches, deputies found some of the missing woman’s belongings near her home.
They said Snipes disappearance was now being treated as a murder.
“I never thought this would happen on the island, but on this island you never know who’s the predator,” Miles said.
Miles believes the answer to what happened to Snipes is on Edisto Island.
“Somebody knows something and I really do think somebody knows something. Somebody ain’t telling, but sooner or later maybe God will bring you to the light,” he said.
Snipes' sister Lisa Lott used the anniversary of her disappearance to make a plea for help on Facebook.
“I just need answers. I need closure but I really want you guys to know how much I appreciate your prayers and your thoughts,” Lott said.
For her loved ones, one year later, Tina Snipes is still very much on their minds.
They are hoping her body will be found and her killer caught.
Anyone with information on Snipes’ disappearance should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
