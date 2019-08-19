Church drops lawsuit filed against Edisto Beach over civic center rental dispute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Edisto Island church has dropped a federal lawsuit it filed against the town banned rentals of its civic center for religious worship services.
Last year, a group called Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal lawsuit in August, 2018, on behalf of Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island.
The suit stated the church had outgrown its meeting space and started to rent out the Civic Center for a couple of services in April and May of 2018. But when it requested to rent it again, the town voted to reject the application, and change the rules so all rentals for religious worship services were banned, the suit stated.
New legal documents filed Monday state that the town adopted a resolution to reverse that ban on Dec. 13, 2018.
The agreement to drop the suit includes a promise by the town of Edisto Beach to pay the church $3,112.85 in compensatory damages and to pay Alliance Defending Freedom $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs.
