What’s Driving You Crazy: ‘Confusing’ intersection on Highway 78

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a viewer wrote in with concerns about an intersection near the Ridgeville area, traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien got answers.
Erica R. said the following about the intersection of Highway 78 and School Street: “This intersection is dangerous without a stop light. The yield from School Street onto Highway 78 is confusing. It takes several minutes to safely make a turn onto a busy Highway 78. The roads do not directly line up with each other.”
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) assistant program manager, Lyle Lee, said this intersection is included in a bigger project on Highway 78.
“The project is being developed by the Dorchester County Sales Tax Authority,” Lee said.
He also said there is a plan to re-align the intersection to make it safer.
“The plans for this project are in the preliminary stages," added Lee.
Right now, there is no plan to put in a traffic signal but SCDOT will continue to review plans from the Dorchester County Sales Tax Authority.
