What’s Driving You Crazy: Bridge replacement, road closure planned for West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News got answers after viewer, Brian H., wrote in asking when the Ashley Hall Plantation bridge would be replaced.
“We were told that the... bridge was going to be removed at some point in July to build a new one,” he said. There were concerns the work hadn’t started as the summer came to an end.
Turns out, work just started on the West Ashley bridge this month. For the next week, power poles within the project limits will be temporarily moved into the marsh to allow for demolition and construction of the bridge. The project will include removing the bridge at Bulls Creek, constructing a new bridge, utility relocation, roadway tie-in work, a new sidewalk and associated drainage infrastructure. The work will happen between Arabian Drive and Sandcroft Drive.
While the poles are moved, there may be temporary lane closures. This part of the work is expected to be done by November 4. After it is done, Ashley Hall Plantation Road will be completely closed from Arabian Drive to Sandcroft Drive so the bridge can be taken down and rebuilt.
Traffic will be detoured during this closure and detour signs will be in place. The road is expected to reopen by May 2020.
