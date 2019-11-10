Affidavit: Man charged with attempted murder after hitting man with bat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he repeatedly hit a man with a baseball bat Friday morning.
Wesley Ladson faces one count of attempted murder following the reported early morning assault that occurred after an argument.
Officers were dispatched to a house in the 700 block of Magnolia Road at around 4:30 in reference to an assault in progress.
Police reported finding Wesley Ladson standing in the roadway armed with a baseball bat that was wrapped in duct tape.
Ladson told police the victim attacked him and he, in turn, “beat his ass with this bat," according to the affidavit. Ladson then attempted to walk away from officers and ultimately dropped the bat in the front yard of his home.
The affidavit stated police found the victim in a ditch across the street from the house with serious injuries. He reportedly was bleeding from his head and was barely able to speak. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
Police then went to speak to Ladson, who said that he and the victim are in an ongoing, off-and-on relationship. According to the affidavit, the two were spending time together at a motel and decided to return home Friday morning. As the victim drove the two to Ladson’s home on Magnolia Road, the two reportedly got into an argument over personal issues and Ladson got out of the car to walk home. Ladson told police the victim then tried to run him over with the car.
When Ladson got to the house he demanded the victim leave, but the victim refused, according to the affidavit.
In response to this, court documents said Ladson went inside the house, grabbed the baseball bat, and assaulted the victim by hitting him with the bat multiple times. Ladson admitted to hitting the victim in the head at least once and admitted to being aware that the victim was not armed.
Ladson is currently being held at the Al Canon Detention Center without bond.
