Affidavit: Man charged with attempted murder after hitting man with bat

Police then went to speak to Ladson, who said that he and the victim are in an ongoing, off-and-on relationship. According to the affidavit, the two were spending time together at a motel and decided to return home Friday morning. As the victim drove the two to Ladson’s home on Magnolia Road, the two reportedly got into an argument over personal issues and Ladson got out of the car to walk home. Ladson told police the victim then tried to run him over with the car.