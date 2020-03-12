Deputies arrest man wanted for James Island pharmacy robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for robbing a James Island pharmacy has been arrested.
Brian Hooper is charged with armed robbery, according to Capt. Roger Antonio. He is also facing a charge of grand larceny in an related case in the theft of a stolen Frito Lay truck deputies recovered at Hooper’s home; and a charge of shoplifting in an incident at a North Charleston Circle K, Antonio said.
A judge set bond at a total of $225,000 for the three charges, according to jail records.
Deputies on Monday released surveillance images of a man they say robbed the Walgreens on Folly Road at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said the man held his hands in his pocket as if he were pointing a firearm but no weapon was visible.
They say he left the pharmacy with an undisclosed amount of pills.
He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.