6-year-old awaits new heart at MUSC during Pediatric Transplant Week
6-year-old Makayla Allen, who has been awaiting a heart transplant at MUSC since July. (Source: We Are Sharing Hope SC)
By Lisa Weismann | April 27, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are more than 1,000 people waiting for a life-saving organ donation in South Carolina, according to We Are Sharing Hope SC.

That figure includes 6-year-old Makayla Allen, who has been awaiting a heart transplant at MUSC since July.

“She hasn’t given up not one time,” said Makayla’s mother, Laquontanay Little. “She’s pulled through every surgery, so I consider her my superhero.”

Allen was gifted a superhero costume of a mask and cape to mark National Pediatric Transplant Week.

She has single ventricle, a heart defect that results in only one pumping chamber. Her family is hopeful a donation will become available soon.

“There were times I wanted to give up, but I never did give up,” Little said. “When I look at her being sick, she never gave up. So me being her mother, I won’t give up - so just don’t give up.”

For more information on organ donation, visit https://sharinghopesc.org/.

