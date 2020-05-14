Multiple agencies respond to late-night crash in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At least three agencies responded late Wednesday night to a crash in the North Charleston area.
Charleston County deputies, North Charleston Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and fire crews responded shortly before midnight to the incident on Highway 78 near the I-26 exit.
Witnesses reported a large police presence and said exits had been temporarily shut down because of the crash.
Authorities have not yet released details on whether any injuries were reported or the extent of those injuries.
