Police investigate killing of activist as Wisc. GOP calls for federal investigation

MILWAUKEE (WDJT/CBS News) - The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party asked for a federal investigation into the death of a Milwaukee man who was shot and killed Thursday.
Bernell Trammell, 60, was being remembered as a man who brought diverse opinions and thought-provoking discussions to his Riverwest neighborhood.
Milwaukee Police say he was shot and killed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday outside the business he owned, Expressions Journal Publications.
“I seen the ambulance and stuff, the police flying by my house and I just said, ‘Oh my God,’” Patricia Holland, who may have been one of the last people to see him alive, said.
Community members knew him for his political signs and Rastafari religious views.
WDJT-TV in Milwaukee reported community members called Trammell an independent who supported candidates on both sides of the isle, including Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor in the Milwaukee mayoral race.
“He believed in democracy,” John Self, who knew Trammell, said. “He believed in his right to free speech.”
Wisconsin GOP Chair Andrew Hitt tweeted condolences after learning of Trammell’s killing.
“Because of Trammell’s well known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation into this heinous crime,” Hitt tweeted. “No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation.”
Police say the motive and details leading to the shooting remain under investigation and they are still looking for suspects.
