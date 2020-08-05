New John’s Island Housing and shopping center breaking ground soon

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new commercial shopping and housing development is coming to John’s Island just off of Maybank Highway.
Right off of Boyd N. Hayes Road, the Hayes Park development is expected to break ground by next year.
City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says the new Hayes Park development is going to help with the community’s desire for more places of employment on John’s Island and more services close to where they live.
"The commercial part is going to be especially interesting because the buildings are going to be a really kind of unique, Lowcountry design and they're sort of sensitively fitted in between all of the existing trees off the property," Lindsey said. "It's really going to be a unique John's Island kind of commercial development that I think will really look great and be an enhancement to the area."
Hayes Park is coming to 17.2 acres of land at Boyd N. Hayes Road. It’s a two-part project that has commercial sites at the front part of the site along Maybank Highway.
Lindsey says this could be for restaurants or light office uses. They don't know for sure who will be coming to each of these spaces yet.
The back side of Hayes Park has 59 lots for multi-family townhomes.
Hayes Park has been approved through the Design Review Board and now the road plans are up for final approval.
Lindsey says construction on the roadways could begin soon.
Construction on the buildings and homes is expected to begin in about the next six months.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.