Opening date of new West Ashley library delayed

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Charleston County Public Library in West Ashley was set to open this summer, but because of the Coronavirus Pandemic that opening date has been pushed back.
This Bees Ferry West Ashley Library is back off West Wildcat Boulevard and Sanders Road, near West Ashley High School and the Carolina Bay neighborhood.
Charleston County Public Library officials say they’ve had some delays on delivery of materials, furniture and pieces of their collection, but they’re hoping they’ll be able to open this location in the fall.
Construction started in December 2018 and officials say the building itself is 20,000 square feet.
Overall, the exterior is complete, but officials said some things for the interior are still missing.
Even though the opening date has been pushed back, people in this area say they are excited for the new location.
“This area has really been building up over the last several years and we realized there’s not really a library branch that’s very accessible to these neighborhoods over here,” CCPL Communications Coordinator Mayci Rechner said. “So we’re really excited to be able to offer that for people who live in this area. And then having the new middle school and West Ashley High School so close, where students can just walk over, is a big plus as well.”
In addition to things like an auditorium and group study rooms, officials say there will also be spaces where people can get creative.
“We have a tech lab where we’ll be offering computer classes and things like that,” Rechner said. “We’ll have a story time room, which is really nice in our new branches, where kids have that separate space to get loud, get fun, sing songs, that sort of thing. We’ll also have a creative studio which is where we have our sewing machines, 3-D printers and other ways people can come in and get crafty.”
Officials say this location was able to be constructed thanks to a bond referendum back in 2014 that was passed. According to the city, that referendum was $108.5 million and allowed CCPL to build five new libraries and renovate many of their other libraries as well.
Officials don’t have an exact date on when doors will open but they hope to know more once the materials start coming in.
