Johns Island residents concerned over plans for new transmission power line

Santee Cooper conducted an extensive alternatives analysis to carefully site the new transmission line with respect to sensitive environmental, social, and cultural features with an emphasis on displacing as few residential and commercial structures as possible. And, after input from Johns Island Task Force, State Historic Preservation Office (SHiPO), Fenwick Hall, The Preserve at Fenwick Hall, Coastal Conservation League and member of the Johns Island Community, Santee Cooper worked with Dominion Energy to relocate the interconnection with Dominion from the Maybank Highway area to the Rushland Landing Road area. This relocation eliminates the need for new right of way and additional clearing near Fenwick Hall Plantation, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and Penny Creek. This also ensures the existing tree buffer between Dominion’s right of way and Johns Island remains in place.