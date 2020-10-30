Family, friends mourn passing of Lowcountry soul food restaurateur Alice Warren

One of the many things that Charleston has been known for is its food and cuisine. Alice E. Warren known as “Ms. Alice” has been a staple in the Charleston Food scene since August of 1966. She came from humble beginnings, growing up on a farm in Ashton which is located in Colleton County. In the beginning “Ms. Alice” worked as a maid at Burke High School while also working at a restaurant named Ladson House. In 1967 that all would change when she got the attention of her mentor, the late Edward Ladson. He saw the potential and within one year she was promoted to head cook and was able to quit her job at Burke. After working with Ladson for 13 years, he decided to turn over the managerial duties to “Ms. Alice” while his focus shifted to catering services for supper clubs and other private parties. When Ladson opened in 1963, he had no idea that he was the bridge for what would shape the black food scene in downtown Charleston. After 22 years Ladson House closed its doors.