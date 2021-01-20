Rep. Nancy Mace speaks on inauguration and outgoing President

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace will be speaking on President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and outgoing President Donald Trump’s last days in office.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has said the way in which the House was moving to impeach President Donald Trump was unconstitutional because it bypassed due process. However she also said she believes Trump should be held accountable for the events leading up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
With a new president arriving in office, Mace talked about her outlook on the pandemic, U.S. House, Senate, and bipartisanship going forward.
Mace said, “I’m still going through the stimulus that COVID relief package right now, regardless of what the amount is whether it’s $1,200, $1,400 or $2,000 per person, it really needs to be focused on those individuals who’ve lost wages lost jobs lost their small businesses or have been really harmed the businesses have been harmed by COVID-19.”
She said she disapproved of previous stimulus packages as not being properly targeted, citing stimulus checks that went to people whose jobs were unaffected by the pandemic.
“Previous stimulus packages provided for checks that were going to people making $75,000 a year whose salaries were unaffected, whose jobs run affected by COVID-19 and that is simply wrong,” Mace said. “So we just have to make sure whatever we decide going forward that it’s very very much targeted. Our government’s run out of money. We don’t have the money to spend.”
When pressed on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout, Mace said the issue rests in the lack of bipartisanship in addressing the issue.
“Yeah, well the first thing is, we’ve got to stop with this division pointing fingers,” Mace said. “I mean this is a pandemic unlike anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetime and it’s not just the United States -- it’s countries all around the world that are facing the same problems that that we are right now.”
Mace said she thinks the Republican Party has an uphill battle going forward and she wants to look back at the party’s constitutional roots.
“Because of the riots on Capitol Hill the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, we’re gonna have to work twice as hard to earn the trust of the American people back,” Mace said. “I’m a constitutional conservative and so every vote that I take as I promised: number one would use the constitution as my guide, number two [sic] would always be honest with constituents and our country. Even when we don’t like the outcome, even when I’m going against members of my own party.”
Mace said she wants to hold all violence accountable, from conservatives and liberals alike. She said, “the first thing is we’ve got to recognize that we do have a problem. And we have to recognize what caused the violence the riots and the NRP on January 6. If we don’t take responsibility for those events a few weeks ago, then we can’t point fingers and try to hold the other side, the left, accountable for the violence we’ve seen in the last nine months.”
In closing, Mace said she wants everyone to take a deep breath and hit the reset button to return to peaceable political discourse.
