Fireworks ordinance to be enforced in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Town Council says they are looking at new ways to enforce an existing ordinance regarding fireworks and the obstruction of public peace in town.
Ordinances state that fireworks are only allowed in Moncks Corner from 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1 and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Moncks Corner spokesperson Molly Willard says the town has seen fireworks used outside of the normal holiday times.
Willard says they have heard from some town residents who are concerned about their pets or people with PTSD. She says only allowing fireworks on the expected holidays allows people with concerns to be prepared for them and plan accordingly.
The Moncks Corner Town Council is meeting on Tuesday to amend this ordinance and make it more widely known.
They are discussing improving this ordinance to where all stores and firework stands have to post the information of when fireworks are allowed at the area of the sale.
Public input will be allowed at the council’s Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The meeting will be held at The Moncks Corner Municipal Complex on Carolina Avenue.
