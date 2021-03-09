Police release pictures of suspects wanted in downtown Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking to identify six people wanted in connection to an assault in downtown Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department released pictures of the men they say were involved in an aggravated assault near the intersection of King Street and Calhoun Street on Feb. 27 at 11:05 p.m.
Anyone who has information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Martin at 843-720-6433 or at martine@charleston-sc.gov
Charleston police describe the suspects in the above pictures as males in their late teens to early 20s, and provided the following clothing descriptions.
- Suspect 1 is wearing black short sleeve shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.
- Suspect 2 is wearing a pink/red shirt, khakis pants and a white baseball cap with dark rim
- Suspect 3 is wearing a pink/red shirt and jeans
- Suspect 4 is wearing a pink/purple polo style short sleeve shirt and khakis shorts
Authorities are also looking to identify the two suspects who are also identified as males in their late teens to early 20s, and provided the following clothing descriptions.
- Suspect 5 is wearing a blue/gray short sleeve button up shirt and dark pants
- Suspect 6 is wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants
