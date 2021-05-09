Deputies seek help finding man wanted in Burton shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted for the shooting of two people in Burton.
Deputies say William Labar V, 22, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The BCSO says deputies responded to a report of gunshots at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night outside a house on Parris Island Gateway.
When they arrived, deputies say they secured the scene and and found two men had been shot. EMS transported both wounded men to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital and the BCSO says one was later transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina.
Deputies say that investigators interviewed witnesses and they learned that Labar V had driven away from the scene before they arrived.
The BCSO says that they have obtained warrants for Labar V’s arrest but he has yet to be located. They say Labar V should be considered armed and dangerous.
While one of the victims has been released from the hospital, the victim who was transferred to MUSC, remains hospitalized and the BCSO says there is no update on his condition.
Anyone who has information regarding Labar V’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
