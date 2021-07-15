SC State announces basketball coaching staff

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Tony Madlock completed his coaching staff with the addition of three coaches. Mardracus Wade, Derrick Mallison and former Bulldog player Raheem Waller will join the staff for the 2021-22 season. Ed Stephens, another former Bulldog will remain on his staff as Director of Player Development.

MARDRACUS WADE joins the Bulldogs coaching staff for the 2021-22 season after spending two years as a men’s basketball graduate assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.

Wade played his prep career at Hargraves Military Academy, where he was a standout performer for four years before heading to University of Arkansas on a collegiate scholarship. While at Arkansas, Mardracus was named Top 8 in school history for steals and Top 20 in three-pointers made.

After graduating with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a minor in play-writing/drama, he went on to play three seasons in the NBA G- League with the Iowa Wolves and the Greensboro Swarm. In 2017, Mardracus traveled internationally and played point guard for the Germany Nurnberg Falcons BC team and had opportunities to play in both China and Taiwan.

After his professional basketball career ended, the Memphis, TN native continued his passion for basketball by serving as a coach for the Hoop City Basketball Club (formerly MM3), coaching all ages year-round.

In 2021 Wade earned his master’s degree in sports commerce, while serving on the Tiger coaching staff.

During his spare time off the court, Wade enjoys the outdoors, fishing, kayaking, bowling or watching movies.

DERRICK MALLISON comes to the SC State coaching staff after serving the past three seasons under Coach Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis where he served as Video Coordinator.

While with the Tigers, Mallison worked alongside Coach Madlock and the other assistant coaches to develop offensive and defensive strategies. In addition, Mallison assisted with player development via film sessions and spearheaded the scouting efforts for the Tigers.

During his three seasons at Memphis, the Tigers posted a 63-32 record, three straight 20-win seasons and won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament Championship. During the 2019-20 season, the Tigers posted a 21-10 record that included wins over two nationally ranked teams. They also spent the first three months ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, and reached as high as No. 9 in late December following a 10-game winning streak. Memphis ended the 2020-2021 season ranked in the top-20 in the nation in seven defensive categories

In his first season in 2018-19, the Tigers posted a 22-14 record and earned the program’s first postseason appearance in five years. Following that season, Memphis brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class – the first in program history -- headlined by two first round NBA draft picks, James Wiseman (#2 pick Golden State Warriors) and Precious Achiuwa (#20 Pick Miami Heat)

Prior to his stint at Memphis, Mallison spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls as Basketball Operations Associate. In his position with the Bulls, he played an instrumental role in the video and scouting efforts as well as assisting with player development.

During the summers in 2017 and 2018, he worked as a support staff coach for USA Basketball. He was assigned to the 16-and-under, 17-and-under and 18-and-under junior national teams and assisted with practice drills and workouts. He also conducted team film sessions. Before joining the Bulls, Mallison worked at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University.

During his three seasons at NC Central, he was promoted each year. Initially, he served as Assistant Director of Basketball Operations. In his second season, he was promoted to Video Coordinator and in his final campaign, he was named Director of Basketball Operations and Video Coordinator. While on the staff at NC Central, the program enjoyed unparalleled success.

The Eagles went 46-3 in conference play and won 28 games in a single season, a MEAC record. The Eagles also earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed for any MEAC champion.

Mallison graduated cum laude from North Carolina Central University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also earned a Master’s of Business Administration in 2015 from the North Carolina Central University.

A native of Washington, N.C., Mallison attended Washington High School, where he served as captain of the Pam Pack basketball team. He and his wife, Jasmine, have two children Layla and Naomi.

RAHEEM WALLER returns to Orangeburg and SC State where he was a part of two MEAC Championship teams. He most recently served as an assistant coach at University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES).

Prior to his tenure at UMES, he spent three seasons as head coach at Buford High School in South Carolina, where he guided his teams to two playoff appearances and earned Region Coach of the Year honors.

Waller collegiate coaching career includes stints at the Junior College, Division I and Division II levels. He began his coach journey with a one-year stint at Elizabeth City State University in 2004-05. He also made stops at Chipola College, University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Coastal Carolina, as well as Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) schools Florida A&M University and Savannah State. The SC State alum served on the staffs of former national coaches of the year Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina) and Rod Barnes (Georgia State).

During the 2013-14 season, Chipola College finished with a 26-6 record, advanced to the Panhandle Conference Championship, NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Championship and made an Elite Eight appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament. The Indians’ team featured the top junior college player in the country in Cinmeon Bowers. All five starting sophomores from the 2013-14 team signed NCAA Division I scholarships: Bowers (Auburn), Sam Cassell, Jr. (UConn), Torian Graham (Houston), Carlos Morris (Minnesota), and Demetrious Floyd (Stephen F. Austin).

Prior to beginning his coaching journey, Waller embarked on a professional career in the International Basketball League and United States Basketball League and also played internationally elsewhere.

A former standout and team captain at South Carolina State University. Waller earned all-conference and all-tournament honors while leading the Bulldogs to MEAC titles, along with NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996 and 1998.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology from South Carolina State in 1999 and master’s in Sport Management from American Public University in 2016.

Waller is the proud father of twin sons, Jacob and Matthew.

ED STEPHENS, a holdover from the previous staff, begins his fourth season at SC State and first under new head coach Tony Madlock.

Stephens, who previously served as Recruiting Coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2018-21, will assume the duties of Director of Player Development for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

During his time as recruiting coordinator, Stephens signed the first three-star player for the Bulldog in five years, as well as three All-Rookie Team players during the 2020-21 campaign.

A former prep standout at Lower Richland HS and Gray Colligate Academy in Columbia, SC, Stephens earned All-MEAC honors for the Bulldogs from 2014-17 and led them to their first MEAC Championship game in 12 years in 2015.

While at South Carolina State, Stephens scored over 1200 career-points in three years and set a single season record for three-pointers (90) made.

The Fayetteville, NC native, who earned his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communication, graduated Cum Laude from South Carolina State in 2017. He spent his final year of eligibility on the Austin Peay State basketball team where he attended graduate school and studied Media Management (2017-18).