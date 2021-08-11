SC Lottery
Guyton man charged with participating in Jan. 6 Capitol breach granted bond

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Guyton, Ga. man was in federal court for the first time Wednesday. He is charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in Washington D.C.

Brian Ulrich is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering a restricted building or grounds.

Ulrich came into the federal courtroom shackled. After about a half-hour hearing, left the courthouse no longer in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Ulrich was indicted last week and added to an eighteen-defendant conspiracy case related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach. Ulrich was being held in the Effingham County Jail until his appearance Wednesday.

In the courtroom, the U.S. magistrate judge reviewed Ulrich’s rights, and discussed the terms of bond, which were previously hashed out by assistant U.S. district attorneys and Ulrich’s attorney, a lawyer out of Richmond Hill.

Ulrich was granted a $25,000 unsecured bond, which means he doesn’t have to hand over the cash right now. Some of the terms of his pre-trial release include no contact with members of the Oath Keepers, or any co-defendants, witnesses, or victims.

Ulrich’s travel will be restricted as well. He’s only allowed to travel within the 43 Georgia counties in the Southern District of Georgia judicial circuit, as well as Florida, South Carolina, Kansas, and Illinois for his work.

Ulrich can also go to Washington D.C., but only for court proceedings for his case.

He’ll also be under federal supervision.

The charge that carries the harshest punishment if convicted is the second count, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, a maximum of 20 years.

Ulrich’s next hearing will be remotely this Friday with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

