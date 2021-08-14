1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involves three vehicles on James Island.

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately 12:14 p.m.

Capt. Roger Antonio said one person died in the crash and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.

Numerous first responders, including forensic services, are at the scene and reports say only one lane of traffic is getting thru on the far shoulder.

#TRAFFIC: Significant delays on Folly Road at James Prioleau Rd. due to multi-vehicle crash. Numerous first responders, including forensic services, at the scene. Only one lane of traffic is getting thru on the far shoulder @Live5News #chsnews #chstrfc @Live5Traffic pic.twitter.com/xHvnE3nyA8 — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) August 14, 2021

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.