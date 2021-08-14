SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involves multiple...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involves multiple vehicles on James Island.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean and Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involves three vehicles on James Island.

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately 12:14 p.m.

Capt. Roger Antonio said one person died in the crash and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.

Numerous first responders, including forensic services, are at the scene and reports say only one lane of traffic is getting thru on the far shoulder.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles Friday afternoon...
Tropical Depression 7 forms, expected to become tropical storm
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash
Lawyers for Nathaniel Ford filed a lawsuit against Tail Race Tavern and Justin Robert Chance...
Lawsuit: Moncks Corner bar served underage patron who became intoxicated and shot another customer

Latest News

Officials with The Citadel say 55% of freshmen are from South Carolina. The other 45% of cadets...
The Citadel welcomes freshmen on Matriculation Day 2021
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley family alerted by dogs of house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family Ministries distributing backpacks and school supplies
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Southern says that a crash happened on University...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s deputy in N. Charleston crash