1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that involves three vehicles on James Island.
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately 12:14 p.m.
Capt. Roger Antonio said one person died in the crash and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.
Numerous first responders, including forensic services, are at the scene and reports say only one lane of traffic is getting thru on the far shoulder.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
