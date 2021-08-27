UofSC announces COVID protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has announced its COVID-19 protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season.

While not mandatory, UofSC is encouraging all fans to wear face coverings at Williams-Brice Stadium to provide as safe an environment as possible.

Specifically, the university wants to make fans aware of the following health precautions, as recommended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control:

Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all indoor and enclosed areas of the stadium unless eating or drinking. The CDC states that to maximize protection from the Delta Variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, everyone should wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the stadium for use. Please frequently wash and sanitize your hands.

If you have COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms, or know you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks, please do not enter the stadium.

UofSC has also taken additional measures to keep fans safe. These include:

Williams-Brice Stadium accepts only card or mobile payment at concessions and mobile tickets for entry.

Event staff on the field, serving food, and working in indoor/enclosed spaces at Williams-Brice Stadium will be wearing masks.

DHEC will be offering free vaccinations for fans this season at Gamecock Village, located in Gamecock Park.

For the season opener vs. Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4, the vaccination time will be from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 pm.

”We hope that by taking these precautions at Williams-Brice Stadium, everyone who attends our games can mitigate the risks of COVD-19 and enjoy all the traditions and festivities that make Gamecock football Saturdays so great,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.

As COVID-19 cases in the Midlands and around the state of South Carolina fluctuate, the university could alter its plan for these protocols.

