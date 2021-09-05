Troopers investigating fatal collision in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Saturday evening crash in Beaufort County left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident occurred on Saturday at 7:38 p.m. on Sam’s Point Road near Attaway Lane.

Authorities say a 2019 Nissan sedan was travelling north on Sam’s Point Road and a 2010 BMW sedan was turning left onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane when the two cars collided.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the front seat passenger of the Nissan and the front seat passenger of the BMW were both killed in the collision. The driver and back seat passenger of the Nissan and the driver of the BMW were taken to the hospital. No update was given on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

The identities of the two passengers who died have not yet been release.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

