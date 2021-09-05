SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal collision in Beaufort County

A Saturday evening crash in Beaufort County left two people dead and sent three others to the...
A Saturday evening crash in Beaufort County left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Saturday evening crash in Beaufort County left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident occurred on Saturday at 7:38 p.m. on Sam’s Point Road near Attaway Lane.

Authorities say a 2019 Nissan sedan was travelling north on Sam’s Point Road and a 2010 BMW sedan was turning left onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane when the two cars collided.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the front seat passenger of the Nissan and the front seat passenger of the BMW were both killed in the collision. The driver and back seat passenger of the Nissan and the driver of the BMW were taken to the hospital. No update was given on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

The identities of the two passengers who died have not yet been release.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in...
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn

Latest News

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say...
Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen