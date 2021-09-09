FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies are monitoring roads for possible flooding because of heavy rains.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Mindy are causing heavy downpours over much of the Lowcountry.

As of 10:30 a.m., Charleston Police reported flooding and road closures in the following locations:

America Street between Cooper Street and Stuart Street - Lanes partially blocked

Beaufain Street are closed between Smith Street and Coming Street - All lanes closed

Bogard Street at the Crosstown - Lanes partially blocked

Cannon Park with all roads in the immediate area closed

Fishburne Street and surrounding areas - All lanes closed

Fishburne Street between President Street and Rutledge Avenue - Lanes partially blocked

Gadsden Street between Bull and Bennett Streets - All lanes closed

King Street at Huger Street - All lanes closed

Morrison Drive between Harris Street and Cooper Street - Lanes partially blocked

Perry Street between Fishburne and the Crosstown - All lanes closed

Pitt Street between Wentworth and Beaufain Street - All lanes closed

Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell - All lanes closed

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple roads throughout the county were closed because of a combination of heavy rains and high tides.

“Motorists are encouraged to avoid flooded roadways, seek alternate routes and travel only if necessary,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

