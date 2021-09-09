FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes roads in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies are monitoring roads for possible flooding because of heavy rains.
The remnants of Tropical Depression Mindy are causing heavy downpours over much of the Lowcountry.
As of 10:30 a.m., Charleston Police reported flooding and road closures in the following locations:
- America Street between Cooper Street and Stuart Street - Lanes partially blocked
- Beaufain Street are closed between Smith Street and Coming Street - All lanes closed
- Bogard Street at the Crosstown - Lanes partially blocked
- Cannon Park with all roads in the immediate area closed
- Fishburne Street and surrounding areas - All lanes closed
- Fishburne Street between President Street and Rutledge Avenue - Lanes partially blocked
- Gadsden Street between Bull and Bennett Streets - All lanes closed
- King Street at Huger Street - All lanes closed
- Morrison Drive between Harris Street and Cooper Street - Lanes partially blocked
- Perry Street between Fishburne and the Crosstown - All lanes closed
- Pitt Street between Wentworth and Beaufain Street - All lanes closed
- Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell - All lanes closed
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple roads throughout the county were closed because of a combination of heavy rains and high tides.
“Motorists are encouraged to avoid flooded roadways, seek alternate routes and travel only if necessary,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
