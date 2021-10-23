SC Lottery
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department said six people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday.

The department says officers responded to the Player’s Club on South Irby Street just before 3 a.m. Once there, police found multiple victims who were taken to the hospital.

Authoirties said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening as of around 8 a.m. Saturday. Police have not yet indicated what led up to the shooting, or who may be involved.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

