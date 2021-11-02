‘Ran out of treats and give out tricks,’ neighbor says after parents find metal tacks in kids’ trick-or-treat bag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of children got dressed up in costumes Sunday evening, went door-to-door and asked for candy.

While trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition, law enforcement officers made constant efforts to warn of safety.

In a Rock Hill community, metal tacks were found in some of the children’s trick-or-treat bags, according to our media partner CN2.

In a photo sent to CN2 by a mother in the Riverwalk community in Rock Hill, she had a hand full of paper fasteners.

She said they were found in her children’s candy.

The mother said other parents found the same thing in the same neighborhood.

“I would have never thought this would happen to me or little sister or nephew,” mother Marie Smith said. “It just shows you what the world has come to. I thought we had good people in this world, I guess you are going to have to be cautious and stand by their side when they go trick or treating.”

Rock Hill police went to that home, CN2 reports.

The incident report says the homeowner told them she, “Ran out of treats and gave out tricks.”

Police said it’s a reminder to always check your children’s trick-or-treat bags before they dig into them.

