City of Charleston urging motorists to prepare for anticipated flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston are urging motorists to prepare for flooding anticipated in low lying areas of the city during morning high tides starting Thursday.

“City of Charleston Emergency Management officials urge motorists to use caution when driving on the roadways, allow extra time for commuting and use alternate routes to avoid areas of known flooding,” city officials said.

Meteorologists have predicted the following high tides:

Thursday, 7:58 a.m. - approximately 8.1 feet

Friday, 8:48 a.m. - approximately 8.4 feet

Saturday, 9:40 a.m. - approximately 8.8 feet

“At this time, the Sunday and Monday morning high tides, as well as each evening high tide through the weekend, are projected to result in minor to moderate flooding,” city officials said. “Currently, rain chances on Thursday and Friday are low.”

City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said it was critical for motorists to use extreme caution when traveling in areas of known flooding. In addition, Scaff said city crews will continue working to prepare for expected flooding and respond by closing any roadways that become impassable.

“In the meantime, make a plan for your morning commute, leave yourself extra driving time and remember to ‘turn around, don’t drown’” Scaff said.

According to city officials, road closures will be updated throughout each event on the city’s road closure map, which can be viewed here.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says high tides of greatest concern will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning tide cycles.

According to Walsh, the determining factor in how significant flooding may be will be the wind direction.

“If the winds veer northeast of east-northeast (onshore), this will push a significant amount of water into the Charleston Harbor and other low-lying tidal areas of the Lowcountry,” Walsh said. “If that plays out, significant coastal flooding of low-lying areas looks likely. At this point in time, it appears that the wind may be parallel or slightly offshore for a good portion of this event. Flooding would still be likely but we could be spared the worst possible outcome.”

In preparation for the high tides and likelihood of flooding, officials say city departments are coordinating with the National Weather Service, mobilizing personnel and equipment, preparing to manage road closures and re-openings, checking flood mitigation devices, erecting mobile signage as a reminder to motorists to avoid flooded roadways and preparing for any necessary post-event clean-up.

