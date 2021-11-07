FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures for the fourth straight day around downtown Charleston Sunday morning.
A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon.
Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed
- Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line Streets - All lanes closed
- Highway 17 off-ramps to Lockwood Boulevard - All lanes closed
- Highway 61/Highway 17 split at the Ashley River Bridge - All lanes closed
- Lockwood Boulevard at Beaufain and Broad Streets, Wentworth Street and Spring Street - All lanes closed
- South Market Street between Church and State Streets - All lanes closed
- Wentworth Street at Barre Street - All lanes closed
- Broad Street at Ashley Avenue - All lanes closed
- South Market Street at East Bay Street - All lanes closed
- Spring Street - One lane passable onto Highway 7
