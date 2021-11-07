SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown

Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures for the fourth straight day around downtown Charleston Sunday morning.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon.

Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:

  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed
  • Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line Streets - All lanes closed
  • Highway 17 off-ramps to Lockwood Boulevard - All lanes closed
  • Highway 61/Highway 17 split at the Ashley River Bridge - All lanes closed
  • Lockwood Boulevard at Beaufain and Broad Streets, Wentworth Street and Spring Street - All lanes closed
  • South Market Street between Church and State Streets - All lanes closed
  • Wentworth Street at Barre Street - All lanes closed
  • Broad Street at Ashley Avenue - All lanes closed
  • South Market Street at East Bay Street - All lanes closed
  • Spring Street - One lane passable onto Highway 7

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

