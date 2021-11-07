FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing roadways downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures for the fourth straight day around downtown Charleston Sunday morning.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon.

Coastal Flood alerts are in effect this morning. Tidal flooding is likely between 7AM-12PM. High tide is close to 10AM in the Charleston Harbor. Numerous street closures are likely in Downtown Charleston. pic.twitter.com/u1pdtmuwzN — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) November 7, 2021

Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Line Streets - All lanes closed

Highway 17 off-ramps to Lockwood Boulevard - All lanes closed

Highway 61/Highway 17 split at the Ashley River Bridge - All lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Beaufain and Broad Streets, Wentworth Street and Spring Street - All lanes closed

South Market Street between Church and State Streets - All lanes closed

Wentworth Street at Barre Street - All lanes closed

Broad Street at Ashley Avenue - All lanes closed

South Market Street at East Bay Street - All lanes closed

Spring Street - One lane passable onto Highway 7

