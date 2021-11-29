Joe Call retires as head football coach at Oceanside Collegiate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joe Call has announced he’s retiring from high school football coaching on Monday after spending less than 2 seasons as the head coach at Oceanside Collegiate.

“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my family I have decided to retire from coaching high school football.” Call wrote in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best for me and my family. I have spent my entire life on a high school football field and the past 20 as a high school coach.”

In his 2 seasons with the Landsharks, Call led the team to a 14-6 record and two trips to the postseason. In 2021, he helped the program get to the 3-A lower state finals.

“We certainly had our challenges these 2 years, but we continuously grew together to build a family that we knew we could trust and depend on regardless of the situation. We had many wins and some tough losses, but the relationships developed will last all of us a lifetime.” Call wrote.

Call came to Oceanside Collegiate in 2020 after he left his alma mater Summerville where he spent 5 seasons as the head coach after serving as an assistant to his grandfather, the legendary John McKissick.

Overall, Call would go 51-30 as a head coach in 7 seasons in the Lowcountry.

“Coach Call’s passion for football created longevity in his career and I would like to thank him for his dedication to our student-athletes and school community.” Oceanside principal Christina Brown said in a statment. “We wish him the best in his next chapter and are glad he will still be part of the landshark family as a parent.”

