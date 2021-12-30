SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘VaxUp SC’ promoting vaccine information, access in harder-to-reach communities

By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As public health agencies, like the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control, work to boost vaccination numbers in the state, they are turning to community groups for help.

This fall, DHEC awarded grants of up to $200,000 to organizations to increase vaccine awareness and, ultimately, encourage more people to get the shot.

Among the beneficiaries of this grant is the VaxUp SC campaign, led by Columbia-based Carolina for All and Charleston-based Racial Justice Network in a statewide effort to promote the shot in harder-to-reach areas of South Carolina.

“Knowledge can actually change a person’s direction and their mind and where they want to go, so we want to be able to pass that information to the people who have not received that information,” Elder James Johnson of Racial Justice Network said.

Their goal is to eliminate vaccine hesitancy through education — working their way through distributing around 10,000 pamphlets complete with accurate vaccine information from DHEC — and ensure access to this information and the vaccine for all South Carolinians.

“Whatever it takes to get people to get shots in their arms to live,” Lawrence Moore of Carolina for All said.

“Whatever it takes” means having this information and shots available at events like cookouts and bike giveaways, which organizers have recently done.

VaxUp SC is putting emphasis on vaccine promotion within the state’s rural areas and Black communities, where vaccinations have been disproportionately lower than the general population, though recent data from DHEC shows disparities in vaccination rates between Black and white South Carolinians have shrunk.

“We have a lot of people that don’t have social media, don’t have Internet network, or they don’t watch the news,” Johnson said. “So what we are taking upon ourselves is to go into those communities to pass that information to those people because the Black community is suffering a whole lot and dying a whole lot from this virus.”

This work is personal, too, for Johnson, a pastor.

“I have done several eulogies for people who have died from this virus,” he said.

And it is as well for Moore, whose sister was infected with COVID-19 before vaccines were widely available in the US.

“So she didn’t have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said. “She passed away in Lancaster County on Jan. 6 of 2021.”

Now that the shot is available and free to anyone who wants it, they want to make sure people don’t miss their own shot.

“It is in our community, and that’s the whole state of South Carolina. Our community is the state of South Carolina,” Moore said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Charleston County dispatchers said the shooting was reported at the Palmilla Apartments at...
Police investigate West Ashley shooting that sent 2 to the hospital
Police officers who were investigating gunfire damage discovered two bodies lying side-by-side...
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Monday night shooting at N. Charleston apartments
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is out as the head of South Carolina’s second largest...
Charleston County schools superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigns
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 15,358...
SC reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over 6 days

Latest News

As Charleston County sees the highest number of Covid cases we’ve seen in one day, an MUSC...
MUSC seeing uptick in pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations following national trend
As the omicron variant sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and...
DHEC director says South Carolina Covid numbers are ‘flat out alarming’
Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
Trident Health announces changes to visitation policy
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Charleston Police Department releases data on 2021 officer complaints