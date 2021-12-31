SC Lottery
Residents question why police don’t do more to stop distracted driving

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More and more people are taking their eyes off the road and looking at their phones, according to Charleston Police, who say they wish they could do more to curb distracted driving.

“We would have to be able to see that you’re actually in an app that you could be texting in,” Charleston Police Traffic Division Lt. Paul Krasowski says. “We have to be certain of that.”

Texting and driving is not a new concept or a new concern, but Lowcountry law enforcement says it has gotten worse.

Smartphones can do more and more with each software update, which means it’s easier to get distracted when you’re behind the wheel, Krasowski says.

With so many people taking their eyes off the road and looking at their phones, Krasowski says they wish they could do more to curb distracted driving and prevent accidents.

Krasowski says there have been at least 18 collisions so far in 2021 they believe involved cellphones.

He thinks that number will only get higher if laws don’t change.

“I highly doubt the public understands how limited this statute is. And it’s a $25 fine on top of that,” Krasowski says. “I don’t know if that’s actually going to sway anyone’s decision-making in distracted driving.”

If you have a traffic-related concern, reach out to Live 5 Traffic Reporter Cameron Bopp by clicking here.

