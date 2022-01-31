Oceanside Collegiate names Chad Wilkes as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate named their new head football coach on Monday bringing in former Lamar head coach Chad Wilkes to take over the program.

Wilkes resigned at Lamar on Friday after three seasons.

He replaces Joe Call who retired from coaching earlier this offseason after 2 years with the Landsharks.

“I am very thankful to Ms. (Christina) Brown and Coach (Mark) Meyer for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to be the Head Football Coach at Oceanside.” Wilkes said in a statement. “I cannot wait to move to Charleston and get started. Oceanside is obviously a very special place that is centered around helping kids develop on the field and in the classroom which I believe makes it a perfect fit for me. I am excited about having the chance to build on the success of Oceanside football, as well as the athletic program as a whole, and work to take it to even greater heights. I have never been more excited than I am to work with the kids, parents, and community at Oceanside!”

Wilkes comes to the Lowcountry as a coach who’s found success quickly at his previous stops. In 3 seasons at Lamar, he won 3 region championships and led the Silver Foxes to the 1-A state title game twice.

Before that, Wilkes was the head coach for 2 seasons at C.E. Murray where he also won a region championship.

In total, Wilkes has put together a record of 45-15 in 5 seasons as a head coach.

He takes over an Oceanside program that went 8-4 last season and reached the 3rd round of the 3-A playoffs.

