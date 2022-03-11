SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC to shift from daily to weekly COVID-19 case reporting

Starting on March 15, the state health department will begin reporting COVID-19 data weekly...
Starting on March 15, the state health department will begin reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting on March 15, the state health department will begin reporting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily.

This change comes as DHEC shifts focus to living with an “acceptable” level of the virus in the community, but not only that, department officials say.

“Tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable at-home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Public Health Director.

DHEC will report positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations among other things every Tuesday starting next week.

Along with this, DHEC will continue to close their testing sites statewide. DHEC released this statement Friday about the closures and how people can continue to find testing:

“DHEC will continue to gradually close its COVID-19 testing vendor sites in several more counties across the state from March 14-April 1, but will continue providing free rapid at-home antigen tests at its public health departments statewide and will update its testing locator (LINK: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations)  in real time to show which locations have them in stock. Additionally, the federal government has expanded its at-home test program to offer every home in the U.S. two sets of four free at-home tests. If you already ordered your first set, order a second today.” (LINK: https://www.covidtests.gov/)

You can find a vaccination site near you on DHEC’s vaccine locator or by calling our Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dnard Gadson, 33, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in...
Man charged in deadly West Ashley hit and run
The coroner’s office says Diaquice Monroe, a 14 year-old-boy from Orangeburg, died of injuries...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash while reportedly evading police in stolen truck
Officers responded to the 100 block of Annandale Court in the Irongate neighborhood Friday...
Summerville Police investigating Friday morning shooting
The Wag Factory is a doggy daycare and boarding facility on James Island that’s been in...
Lowcountry doggy daycare forced to close its doors
Receipts obtained by a FOIA request show the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spent at least...
You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Latest News

According to the hospital, this is the first major renovation of the unit since the hospital...
A look into Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital renovated labor, delivery unit
The house fire in Mount Pleasant.
Emergency crews responding to Mt. Pleasant house fire
John Fink III
S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Pee Dee 13-year-old he met online
Students will be trained to work in the Emergency Medical Services Department or the...
Applications open for Charleston County student intern program