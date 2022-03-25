SC Lottery
Biden-Harris administration announces first wind and energy lease sale in the Carolinas

President Joe Biden’s
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of the Interior announced today that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are going to hold its first wind energy auction.

Two lease areas offshore the Carolinas are going to be auctioned on May 11.

The lease areas cover 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area, if developed it could result in at least 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy which is enough to power nearly 500,000 homes.

The announcement is part of President Biden’s agenda to grow a clean energy economy that harnesses offshore wind projects to strengthen U.S. energy independence, create good-paying jobs, and lower energy bills for consumers.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting a robust clean energy economy, and the upcoming Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy auction provides yet another excellent opportunity to strengthen the clean energy industry while creating good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.

The Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy auction will allow offshore wind developers to bid on one or both of the lease areas within the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, as described in BOEM’s Final Sale Notice.

“BOEM is focused on ensuring that any development offshore North Carolina is done responsibly, in a way that avoids or minimizes potential impacts to the ocean and ocean users in the region,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.

The two lease areas include similar acreage, distance to shore, and wind resource potential.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

