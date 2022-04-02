SC Lottery
Nurses with Trident Medical Center read thank-you notes from students

Volunteers with Healthcare Heroes organized the “Thank you” campaign on Saturday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at eight Lowcountry schools wanted to show their appreciation for healthcare workers here in the Lowcountry.

Staff from Trident Medical Center got that appreciation with thank-you notes.

“When I saw the cards from the students and read their messages, it reminded me that I live and work in one of the most caring communities I’ve ever lived in,” Trident Medical Center Emergency Room Nurse Sara Young said.

Volunteers with Healthcare Heroes organized the “Thank you” campaign on Saturday.

“It’s nice to be remembered considering all that’s happened in the last two years,” Trident Medical Center Trauma Nurse Holly Loh said. “For a person or group to take time to write a card to say thank you is very rewarding.”

Nurses read thank-you notes from students.
Students from the following schools participated: Divine Redeemer Catholic School, Christ Our King Stella Maris School, Cane Bay Middle School, Stratford High School, St. John Catholic School, Charleston Development Academy, Mason Prep School and Bishop England High School.

Trident Medical says their clinicians cared for more than 300,000 people living in the Lowcountry last year.

