No injuries in West Ashley apartment fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is giving credit to a fire sprinkler system for containing an apartment fire in the West Ashley area.

Crews responded to the 17 South Apartments on Ivy Green Way around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, firefighters located an activated fire sprinkler head and fire damage in the kitchen.

They put out the fire, which was caused by a stove being accidentally left on and combustible items ignited, investigators say.

“The incident demonstrates the benefits of a properly maintained fire sprinkler system,” Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh says. “Buildings protected by fire sprinkler systems provide an increased potential for occupants to exit without injury, decrease the risk to our first responders, and reduce the overall damage to the property.”

One unit was impacted by the fire, and three units sustained minor water damage, an incident report stated.

No injuries were reported.

