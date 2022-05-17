SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

McMaster signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ into law

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that will require transgender athletes to...
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that will require transgender athletes to compete on teams that represent their birth-assigned gender.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that will require transgender athletes to compete on teams that represent their birth-assigned gender.

The “Save Women’s Sports Act” requires athletes in South Carolina schools from the elementary to college levels to compete based on the gender to which they were assigned at birth.

The law would prohibt transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s teams.

The law went to McMaster’s desk after the House voted to agree to changes the Sentate made to the bill last week.

A similar proposal was twice blocked in the House Judiciary Committee last spring even as nearly a dozen other states, all Republican-led, passed their own laws preventing transgender students from playing on girls sports teams.

In response to the governor’s signature, the SC United for Justice & Equality coalition vowed it will explore “every possible option” to secure dignity and equality for transgender youth in the state.

“It pains us to see lawmakers in South Carolina, and now the governor, ignore the voices of thousands of South Carolinians – including parents, medical providers, students, faith leaders, and transgender people ourselves – who expressed loudly and clearly that this bill will harm young people in our state,” Gender Benders Executive Director Campaign for Southern Equality Community Health Program Director Ivy Hill said. “Transgender youth are not a threat to fairness in sports, and this law now needlessly stigmatizes young people who are simply trying to navigate their adolescence, make friends, and build skills like teamwork and leadership, winning and losing.”

More than a dozen other conservative states in requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. Idaho passed the first ban in 2020. Its law and a similar law in West Virginia have been blocked by courts.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

Latest News

Walterboro Police officers confirmed they located a runaway teen reported missing from Georgia...
Walterboro Police locate missing Georgia teen
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel