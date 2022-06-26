SC Lottery
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night.

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jail records state Brown was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 3:41 a.m. Sunday, but as of Sunday morning, no booking photo had become available at the jail website.

Police responded to the Charleston Heights Motel on Rivers Avenue Saturday night to a report of a shooting, Jacobs said.

EMS took a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to an area hospital.

“During the course of the investigation, Darnell Dwayne Brown was identified as a suspect and located,” Jacobs said.

Brown was being held at the Charleston County jail pending a bond hearing Sunday.

