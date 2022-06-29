Congaree Golf Club to host PGA’s CJ Cup in October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The PGA Tour is returning to South Carolina later this year.

The tour, along with the CJ Group announced on Wednesday that The CJ Cup tournament will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland the week of October 17-23rd. The name of the event will be changed to The CJ Cup in South Carolina.

“It’s a privilege to welcome THE CJ CUP to South Carolina and Congaree.” Dan Friedkin, founder of Congaree said in a statement. “From day one, our steadfast belief has been that Congaree can be a conduit to make a difference in the lives of young people locally and around the world, In addition to providing a significant economic impact for the state, THE CJ CUP will enable Congaree Foundation to give back to youth in the Lowcountry and beyond in even more meaningful ways.”

The CJ Cup began in 2017 as Korea’s first official PGA Tour tournament and played three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19.

The event was played in Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021.

This will be the 4th different event the PGA has held in South Carolina and the 2nd at Congaree since 2021. The PGA Championship was at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in May of last year and the RBC Heritage is held annually on Hilton Head. Congaree hosted the Palmetto Championship in June of 2021 which was won by Garrick Higgo.

“Thanks to the tremendous commitment from CJ Group, the PGA TOUR is thrilled to bring THE CJ CUP in South Carolina to the United States this October,” said Christian Hardy, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International. “This event has provided a great platform on which to showcase golf’s top Korean players, and we are confident that Congaree will once again serve as a fantastic venue for hosting one of the TOUR’s premier tournaments.”

“In 2021, South Carolina caught the eye of the golf world by hosting three highly successful tournaments in the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, and the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club,” said South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster. “This success, coupled with the rapidly growing popularity of golf in our state, has made South Carolina a top destination for major golf events. We look forward to continuing to grow this reputation with THE CJ CUP in South Carolina and beyond.”

