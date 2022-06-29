Man accused of stealing catalytic converters charged in deadly shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County investigators say a 21-year-old man is being charged under a new statute in a deadly weekend killing.

Hunter Plummer is charged with damaging property during the theft of nonferrous metals resulting in death, investigators said.

Deputies say Hunter and another man tried to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the shooting occurred.

Deputies responded at about 5 a.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Field Creek Lane after they received a 911 call stating a man had been dropped off at the home and was not breathing. The man died from apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said.

No other details have been released so far.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

