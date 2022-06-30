Charleston Co. Schools to present possible plan for new elementary school on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Charleston County School District staff members will be presenting new information and a possible plan to build a new elementary school on Johns Island.

The district has allocated $34.25 million in taxpayer dollars to build the new campus, according to the school district’s 2023-2028 Capital Building Program.

The school will be built on River Road, between Brownswood and Murraywood roads.

In its 2023-2028 plan, the district has funded over $410 million consisting of several new buildings and expansions to current schools.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of St. John’s High School on Main Road.

