Charleston Co. Schools to present possible plan for new elementary school on Johns Island
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Charleston County School District staff members will be presenting new information and a possible plan to build a new elementary school on Johns Island.
The district has allocated $34.25 million in taxpayer dollars to build the new campus, according to the school district’s 2023-2028 Capital Building Program.
The school will be built on River Road, between Brownswood and Murraywood roads.
In its 2023-2028 plan, the district has funded over $410 million consisting of several new buildings and expansions to current schools.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of St. John’s High School on Main Road.
