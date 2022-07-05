SC Lottery
Charleston reveals draft plans to redistrict city council ahead of elections

Daniel Island, Johns Island, outer West Ashley and parts of the peninsula could be shifting districts ahead of next year’s elections when the odd council districts will be up for vote.(City of Charleston)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has revealed a draft plan to redistrict its city council districts ahead of next year’s elections, and they are asking the public to give feedback before it heads to the council.

Tracy McKee, the city’s chief innovation officer, said there are around 150,000 people who call Charleston home, so they have been working since September 2021 to evenly split the city into 12 districts.

Click here to see the new interactive map.

Daniel Island, Johns Island, outer West Ashley and parts of the peninsula could be shifting districts ahead of next year’s elections when the odd council districts will be up for vote.

City leaders said in the past 10 years, its population has increased by 25%, and they kept race in mind when deciding where to draw these new lines.

McKee said they have seen an 88% increase in population in the Berkeley County areas and 126% growth on Johns Island in that time.

In the draft plan, the city will be moving District 8, which is currently on the southwestern part of the peninsula, over to cover the entire tip plus the eastern part of Daniel Island.

“After the last redistricting, we were asked a lot about parts of the peninsula being included with Berkeley County, but that’s because we didn’t have enough people in Berkeley County to create one district,” McKee said. “Because our main charge is one person, one vote, and so this time, there’s more people on Berkeley County than can make up a district.”

The city said they are looking for feedback on the draft plan, which will run until July 18.

Click here for more information or to provide feedback.

